SHO, subordinates granted bail in murder case

Suspended SHO Gharo Police Station Yaqoob Bhatti and his two subordinates were granted bail on Wednesday in the Ramzan Samoon Murder case by a Model Trial Cout of Thatta.

The other two accused Sohail Arain who is an influential landlord of the area and his accomplice Liaqat Jokhiyo, were also granted bail, in this case, a few days ago. As per the details, the bail in the murder case is the outcome of an out-of-court settlement between the heirs of Ramzan Samoon and Sohail Arian following which no objection was raised by the prosecution over the bail application filed by the accused. After hearing the arguments of Aijaz Jumani, the learned counsel on behalf of the applicant, the Honorable Court released SHO and his two subordinates in the Ramzan Samoon murder case.