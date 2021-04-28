Pakistani and Chinese scholars deliberate over ecological issues

Pakistani and Chinese scholars deliberate upon ecological issues plaguing the world today, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday.

A written proposal was released on a World Earth Day themed forum anchored by the Communications University of China (CUC), where Pakistani and Chinese scholars exchanged their opinions on ecological issues. The proposal, centered around green, healthy, and sustainable development, calls for augmented awareness of a community with shared future in international academia.

Academic Network for a Community with Shared Future, sponsor of the forum, pledges unsparing efforts in promoting dialogue among civilisations and contributing to sustainable development through joint efforts. Pakistani representative Maryam Raza delivered a speech on “Working Together to Tackle Environmental Challenges in pursuit of Clean, Green and Resilient World”. Noting the repercussions of non-traditional security threats on nations, she stressed the wide range of existing non-traditional security threats emanating from social, economic, and environmental risks. Melting of glaciers, rising temperature, climate change, carbon emission, pollution, pandemics, and other wide range of environmental threats are occurring more frequently than ever. To deal with these issues, a global network is needed to apply integrated approaches.

She also highlighted new perspectives to analyze the particular discourse. As we are undergoing changes in world order, sustainable policies are required to tackle environmental challenges in modern times. In this aspect, constructive engagement would benefit all parties involved in the pursuit of a clean, green, and resilient world.

Li Huailiang, Dean of the CUC Institute for a Community with Shared Future, proposed suggestions on global environment governance on two fronts. First, countries should adopt a broader vision and strive for win-win benefits on the basis of mutual respect and shared responsibility. Secondly, nations should strike a balance between environmental sustainability and economic pursuit. Instant economic reward should not be the sole guide to action. Rather, only sustainable approaches can bring long-term prosperity.

Following the forum, specific multilateral approaches to tackle global challenges including climate change were further discussed. Technology-informed trans-institutional solutions were recommended for consolidated financial and human resource capabilities. By establishing public-private partnership, stimulating quick-to-market knowledge transition, and promoting knowledge and data sharing, governments are enabled to make use of the existing technologies to meet the needs of the people and soften the impact of the environmental crisis on people’s lives. For this purpose, the three “R” strategy, i.e., react in the short term, resolve in the midterm and reinvent in the long term could be a potential path.

It was proposed that stepping forward, a clean energy framework for cooperation should be established; new technologies should be co-created to flight climate change; and common grounds should be sought for common commitments.

Representatives of Tanzania, Ethiopia, Germany, Malaysia, and South Korea also participated in the online international forum.