Scanner to be installed at Karachi airport for food consignments

Ministry of Commerce and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) have agreed to install a state-of-the-art high capacity scanner at Jinnah International Airport Karachi for examination of the export consignments of fruits, vegetables and other perishable food items. Installation of the scanner will enable export consignments of fruits and vegetables, especially mangoes, to be scanned in the shortest possible time with minimum human intervention, which will ensure that the quality of mangoes is not affected. It will also help in removing bottlenecks and barriers to ensure smooth export operation of perishable cargo, leading to enhancement of fruit exports, especially mangoes. According to Waheed Ahmed, patron–in-chief of Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Association (PFVA), in pursuance of PFVA’s Horticulture Vision 2030, the MoC has agreed to install modern facilities of automatic and speedy inspection of fruits’ consignments at Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Multan airports. The MoC having agreed in principle on the proposal for installation of modern scanners has decided to initiate implementation of this proposal first from Karachi followed by other cities.













