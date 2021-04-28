Protest held against transfer of teachers

Members of Sindh Professors and Subject Specialists Association (SPSSA) held a demonstration on Wednesday here at Jinnah Bagh against transfer of three teachers from Government Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHSS), Naundero, and posting them at GGHSS, Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

These teachers include Nosheen Zuhra Khokhar Assistant Professor/Senior Subject Specialist (BPS-18), Tehmina Korai Subject Specialist (BPS-17) and Ashique Ali Soomro Subject Specialist (BPS-17).

The protesters included Syed Israr Ahmed Shah, central president of the SPSSA, Zahid Hussain Hulio, Allah Bux Soomro, Roshan Ali Jakhro, Bashir Ahmed Soomro, Abida Perveen Soomro, Nosheen Zuhra Khokhar, Inamullah Mangi and others.

The protesters alleged that GGHSS Naundero was established by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto 30 years ago to provide higher education to the girls at their doorstep, where over 450 girl students are enrolled at the moment in class XI and XII. They noted that and after the transfer of these teachers their education will be hanging in the balance as no substitute has so far been provided which should be strongly condemned.

They said that Sindh Government’s education policy has already destroyed the education system and the future of the young generation and now they are trying to deprive girls of their right to quality education.

They said instead of filling vacant posts the education secretary has transferred teachers which is really astonishing. They claimed that Sindh is now behind Balochistan in the education sector which should be enough example to prove that rulers have wilfully ruined the standard of education in Sindh. They demanded withdrawal of the transfer notification within ten days to save the future of 450 girls or else they will be forced to expand their struggle.

On the other hand, the Health Department has also directed nine Women Medical Officers (BPS-17) through a notification to join their original place of posting at Rural Health Centre, 50-bedded Hospital at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto. These WMOs include Dr. Saira Akbar, Dr. Rabia Perveen, Dr. Sahrish Sarwar, Dr. Shumaila Shaikh, Dr. Sabrina Kalhoro, Dr. Manisha Aswani, Dr. Maria, Dr. Priyanka and Dr. Ruhsar Kandhro.

This shows that mismanagement is rampant at the health department which needs to be handled on priority basis to establish merit and good governance in the province so that poor patients should not suffer for sheer negligence of others.