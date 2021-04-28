Eroded bridge needs govt’s attention

The bridge over the seasonal Nullah Nuakhat Rajbah is lying badly damaged and unrepaired due to the alleged slackness of the officials of the Irrigation Department and alleged funds paucity.

The bridge over Naullah Naukhar Bramch Tajbah near Paiyaanwali-Bambaanwala in Daska tehsil, was badly damaged and its one portion was eroded and washed away during flash flooda.

This bridge is the only way to connect the dozens of the Daska villages with each other.

Since then, the bridge was lying badly damaged and unrepaired due to alleged slackness of concerned officials of the Daska irrigation department.

The local people were suffering from great difficulties while passing through this damaged bridge which was old and in shambles as well and was in very miserable condition.

When contacted, the officials of Daska Irrigation Department said that they had no funds for the repairing of this damaged bridge due to which the bridge was lying unrepaired.

Local people have expressed grave concern over this critical situation and they have urged the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zulfiqar Ghuman and Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq to look into the matter in the larger public interest before the coming rainy and flood season.