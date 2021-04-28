Right way to settle Jahangir Tareen’s concerns

Now that a pro-Jahangir Tareen delegation of lawmakers from within the ruling party has met the prime minister, who has in turn vowed to personally look into the matter to rule out any political victimisation against his old friend, this matter ought to settle down without any more hassles. The PM was also spot on that in no way must the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) be influenced to give anybody any undue relief. So on the one hand he will make sure that Tareen is not unfairly targeted or harassed by anybody yet on the other he will also ensure that he does not get any preferential treatment in a trial that is supposed to net the entire sugar mafia, after all. So far so good.

But the PM’s decision to place another close confidant of his, Senator Syed Ali Zafar, to oversee matters in the capacity of a one-man committee does raise questions as well as eyebrows. Shouldn’t such things come before matters are handed over to the FIA for its own formal investigation? And, perhaps even more importantly, since such privileges are not available to all Pakistanis in tight spots like the one Jahangir Tareen finds himself in at the moment, there is also the chance that this move, even if it has the best motivation, might be seen as being made for the advantage of one specific person.

The PM was, however, very right that the law must take its course. Both sides have a stake in this line of argument. If, according to Tareen, he has done nothing wrong and this is all either a very big misunderstanding or a completely unjustified attack, then there is no better forum to clear his name than the black and white of the law. And as for the PM, surely everybody understands just why he has made it crystal clear that he would have no problem whatsoever with welcoming Tareen once again with open arms as a close friend and confidant once the law clears his name. Accusations such as the PM’s advisor Shahzad Akbar using his influence to pressure Tareen’s family, etc, must also be investigated and settled. Best, then, to let legal procedures decide the outcome of such matters instead of letting personal and political feelings and leanings get the best of us. And now that Tareen and Khan have communicated, albeit indirectly, there should be no further confusion about the matter. *