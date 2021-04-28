Five Pak-China MOUs signed at 2021 SCO Expo

Five China-Pak MOUs were signed at 2021 SCO International Investment and Trade Expo’s Forum held at Qingdao for promoting Special Economic Zone (SEZ) ties. According to China Economic Net, the forum on Local Economic and Trade Cooperation opened on Monday. At the opening ceremony, the five MOUs were signed that included sister cities’ interaction and bank cooperation. “At the crossroads of the Middle East, Central and South Asia regions, Pakistan’s geo-economic location puts us as the economic hub for global developmental projects. The Government has incentivized industries and investment. The rate of return in business is much higher than the global average with leading Multinational Corporations (MNCs) making higher profits than elsewhere,” said Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin-ul-Haque while addressing the ceremony.













