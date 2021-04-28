SNGPL Peshawar task force activities progress report

SNGPL Peshawar Region in its continued extensive Task Force activities in Peshawar City and its Sub Areas has carried out raids against pilferers and illegal use of gas. During the said operation teams plugged 890 direct / underground connections, 12 underground taps detected / removed, 900 suspected/ reverse/without record meters are replaced, 05 Domestic to Commercial use meter disconnected, 150 Meters, illegal lines removed (gas was feeding to Approx 40 number of houses), 255 MMCF volume worked out from Non Consumers, whereas work on remaining is in progress and also 08 FIRs lodged.













