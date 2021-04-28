Chelsea’s Pulisic confident injury problems are behind him

LONDON: Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic has missed large stretches of the season due to hamstring and muscular problems but the American forward says his injury problems are behind him and he is ready to make an impact as the club enters a crucial phase. The US international was restricted to mainly substitute appearances following the arrival of manager Thomas Tuchel in January but has started six of their last eight matches. “I feel very confident in my body and my fitness level at the moment,” Pulisic said. “I have played a string of games.

“I never thought of myself as a player who was injury prone or anything. I have had some tough times in the past year and a bit, but it’s about taking care of my body and putting myself in the best position to be available.” Pulisic has been in fine form since returning from international duty and the 22-year-old said representing the United States in friendlies against Jamaica and Northern Ireland in March helped him regain some confidence. “Coming back, I felt very confident and I still feel that way. Right now, it’s about keeping up that form and trying to help my team to win these big games coming up,” he added. Chelsea face Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final later on Tuesday. They are also in the hunt for a top-four spot in the Premier League and have an FA Cup final against Leicester City on May 15.