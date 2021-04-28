Princess Diana’s wedding gown to go on display at Kensington Palace

For the first time in 25 years, late Princess Diana’s gown will be put on display at Kensington Palace. The stunning white gown, worn at her wedding in 1981, was created by designers David and Elizabeth Emanuel and occupies a special place in public memory. The website of Historic Royal Palaces states, “The dress, on loan from HRH The Duke of Cambridge and HRH Duke of Sussex, is now among the most famous in bridal history, and features a fitted bodice overlaid at the centre both front and back with panels of antique Carrickmacross lace that had originally belonged to Queen Mary, the groom’s great-grandmother.” It also featured vivid details about the dress adding, “Its gently scooped neckline and large puffed sleeves are trimmed with bows and deep ruffles of taffeta, a style popularised by the Princess in the early 1980s, while the full skirt is supported on a mountain of stiff net petticoats to create its famous silhouette.”













