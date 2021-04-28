Daily Times

Your right to know Wednesday, April 28, 2021


Rahul Bose lauds Pat Cummins for donating $50,000 for oxygen supplies

After Australian cricketer and IPL player Pat Cummins recently announced that he has donated 50,000 dollars to the PM Cares Fund in order to help India combat the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, actor and filmmaker Rahul Bose lauded the sportsperson on social media.

Rahul Bose on Monday took to Twitter to share Pat’s post on donation and praised the cricketer in a tweet which read, “How to get to the top of the rankings without bowling a single ball. @patcummins30 Salute (sic).”

Earlier, while announcing that he has made a donation for purchasing oxygen supplies, Pat shared in a lengthy post, “India is a country I have come to love dearly over the years and the people here are some of the warmest and kindest I have ever met. To know so many are suffering so much at this time saddens me greatly.”

The Australian cricketer also addressed the controversy of conducting IPL matches at such a fragile time in the country and further wrote, “There has been quite a bit of discussion over here as to whether it is appropriate for the IPL to continue while Covid-19 infection rate remains so high. I am advised that the Indian government is of the view that playing the IPL while the population is in lockdown provides a few hours of joy and respite each day at an otherwise difficult time for the country.

Submit a Comment