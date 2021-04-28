Take it or leave it!

Dear Mathira and Rose

So, I am in the ninth month of my pregnancy and staying at my mother’s. The issue is that I have weird dreams of my husband cheating on me with my sister or my friend or any random lady even and cheating in a sense that he’s getting married or got married to someone else and have physical relations with her. I feel so insecure about myself and my body as obviously my body is not at all in shape at this time. Although my husband is a really good guy and I can never think of him doing something like this to me. But I’m really upset due to these dreams and they feel so real as if it’s happening in reality. And these dreams are so clear. And the feeling of my husband getting involved physically with someone else kills me. Please suggest what to do. Maybe it’s just pregnancy hormones or my weird baseless insecurities. I really love my husband and I’m so possessive about him.

Regards,

Nightmare Queen

Mathira’s Advice:

We all dream about things we think about the whole day. When we go to sleep, our mind doesn’t rest fully and those things pop up in our dreams that we overthink about, mostly our insecurities. In pregnancy, our bodies our bound to change but you need to look in the mirror and tell yourself that you’re a wonderful woman, who has life growing inside her and will ultimately give birth to a beautiful bundle of joy. What are you so insecure about? Your body’s changing. You’re a tigress and it’s okay to be out of shape. Beauty doesn’t mean having a flat belly or a curvy body, rather beauty is within and who you are. Your husband is yours, please don’t doubt your sister or your friend. Sometimes, when we accuse a guy for doing something he hasn’t, owing to our insecurities, we’re actually giving him ideas. So please don’t do that. Relax. You’re overthinking. This happens in pregnancies. You’re bound to get insecure and scared. You need to control your mind and not the other way around. Feelings matter and feelings exist but don’t let them ruin your life. Feelings, mind and our hearts are in our control. Let your insecurities go and praise yourself. Wake up, look at your belly in the mirror and tell yourself you’re a goddess and are pretty because you are. I think pregnancy is a beautiful change. We never see it from a man’s point of view but they also appreciate this. They see their wives as a goddess and a warrior who fights so much pain to give birth to a bundle of joy that is half of each of their parents.

If you want sisterly advice on any issue, DM me @real_mathira

Rose’s Advice:

You’re going through a natural process and are bound to experience hormonal changes. Maybe you’re depressed because you’re at your mom’s place, away from your husband and out of shape. Your pregnancy is at its peak and it’s nothing to be ashamed of. Our conscious mind tells us to eat, sleep, take a leak, sit, stand, write, read, etc but your subconscious mind holds the thoughts that are deep and down, and full of secrets. Our dreams are a reflection of our subconscious. It’s not even about being pregnant. Even the strongest woman feels a little insecure about her husband, thinking is he looking at someone else, does he like someone else or is he attracted to someone else? Even men are a little insecure. So I think it’s just a projection of what you’re overthinking about. You need to lie back and relax. Your husband won’t do anything like that. It’s just your brain playing tricks on you. You’re about to have a baby. Nothing bad will happen. The energy you put out there in the universe, comes back to you. Please stop being negative. If you exude negative energy, you’ll receive it back. Do some research on binaural beats as they really work for me. There are so many binaural beats that help you relax and release your anxiety. They help you sleep. These are soundwaves. They really calm me down. I’m an extreme overthinker and when I get stressed out, I stop eating and sleeping. But when I listen to binaural beats, I instantly fall asleep. Try these out. You’ll wake up fresh and positive as binaural beats programme your subconscious.

If you want sisterly advice on any issue, DM me @rosemohammed777