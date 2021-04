Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has prayed for the people of India, reeling under worst coronavirus surge. The artist took to Twitter and posted, “Praying for #India as the country battles the worst #Covid-19 surge the world has witnessed.” He also urged his fans to follow Covid-19 SOPs. The singer said, “Let’s all – irrespective of the place we live in – strictly follow the SOPs to avoid further burdening our healthcare systems.”