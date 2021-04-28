Robert Downey Jr shares deleted ‘Avengers Endgame’ scene as film completes two years

Iron Man’s snap was that defining moment that not only changed the course of Avengers Endgame but also the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever.

The shared universe which, in fact began with actor Robert Downey Jr’s dialogue “I am Iron Man”, brought curtains down on its Infinity Saga with the same line, making it a full circle.

Now giving us a complete dose of nostalgia, Downey Jr shared a deleted scene featuring his iconic dialogue as fans across the world celebrated two years of Avengers: Endgame. The actor took to his social media handles and posted a video of his snap, which did not make it to the final edit.

Since directors Russo Brothers and the Marvel team filmed multiple versions of the climax, this one involved Tony Stark’s encounter with his grown-up daughter Morgan Stark in a vision, which Marvel later called a “metaphysical way station” post the snap. It remains a trivia that actor Katherine Langford was cast as the older version of Morgan, who Tony meets for an emotional heart-to-heart before bidding her a final goodbye.

Downey Jr’s post on social media handles had him shooting the same scene in the backdrop of a green curtain, as one can also see Katherine standing behind him. The actor wrote, “Cannot believe it’s been two years since Endgame #LoveYouAll3000.”

The celebration did not end there. The director duo of some of Endgame, Anthony and Joe Russo also shared a series of behind-the-scenes clicks from the sets of Avengers: Endgame. Their caption also posted a question for the fans. It read, “2 years since the release of Endgame Which theatre did you see it in for the first time?”

The pictures feature actors like Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pom Klementieff, Linda Cardellini, Paul Rudd and others, along with the crew and head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige.

The dialogue “I love you 3000” has become an emotional connect between fans and their Marvel superheroes, was also used by actor Mark Ruffalo who plays Bruce Banner aka Hulk. His post included a click from one of the promotions of Avengers: Endgame. In his caption, he wrote, “Can’t believe it’s been two years since the premiere of #AvengersEndgame. Love you all 3000.”

Mark also congratulated actors Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, for taking the baton forward in the extended MCU family, through their recent hit web series on Disney+, WandaVision and The Falcon & The Winter Soldier. He further sent his wishes to Tom Hiddleston and Jeremy Renner for their upcoming shows too.