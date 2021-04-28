Boman Irani gets second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, says ‘vaccination helps’

Actor Boman Irani on Monday got his second dose of coronavirus vaccine, along with his wife Zenobia.

The Munna Bhai MBBS actor shared several photos from the vaccination centre and asked his followers to take the vaccination when their time comes.

While in the first picture, Boman and his wife are seen posing in front of the ‘I am vaccinated’ photo station, in the second photo, a nurse is seen injecting the vaccine. In the long note, the 61-year-old actor shared that the recent surge in cases would have been less intense if people had vaccinated themselves earlier.

“Brothers and Sisters. This is very very important. The recent surge could have been less intense if people who had the chance to get vaccinated had taken it. However, it is not too late,” he wrote. The 3 Idiots actor then dismissed the sea of incorrect information on social media as he wrote, “This is the reality through statistics. *The vaccination helps.* Now let’s fight this and not act like doctors from the University of WhatsApp forwards. Please take it as and when you get the chance.”

Boman Irani also thanked the doctors and attendants at the vaccination centre for the ‘softest little injection’. He further wrote, “A big jhappi to Anoop Lawrence, Hilda, and Sisters Clemintina and Ashwini from #GlobalHospitalMumbai. Kindness and the softest little injection goes a long way.” The actor had taken the first dose on March 12 and had urged his followers to take the vaccination even then. Starting May 1, India will expand its vaccination coverage by including everyone aged 18 and older.