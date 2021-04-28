Imran assures pro-Tareen lawmakers of fair probe into sugar scandal

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday met with a group of 33 PTI lawmakers who have rallied around disgruntled party leader Jahangir Tareen and assured them of an unbiased inquiry into the sugar scandal.

“I assure you that justice will be served,” the prime minister told the group of lawmakers, asking them to have trust in him as there would be no injustice with anyone.

During the meeting, the lawmakers reportedly demanded that Shehzad Akbar be removed from his position a fresh team be constituted to hold inquiry in the case. Hinting at personal vendetta, the lawmakers reportedly stated that Shehzad Akbar was targeting Tareen and was making up false cases against him. “I am satisfied with the performance of Shahzad Akbar,” the prime minister replied, and asked the lawmakers to bring evidence against Shahzad Akbar if they have any.

Speaking to media after the meeting, PTI MNA from Faisalabad Raja Riaz said that the prime minister has assured the group that he is ‘personally monitoring’ the inquiry against Tareen and will ensure that justice is served.

“We met the prime minister in a very cordial atmosphere. He has assured us that justice will be served after we expressed reservations over being singled out. The prime minister said there is no question of such treatment being meted out to anyone,” he said. “The prime minister has asked for some time and InshaAllah justice will be served,” he added.

When asked what was discussed regarding Akbar, Riaz said that the group shared their reservations, after which “the prime minister said he will not allow injustice to be done with anyone and that we should leave it to him and he takes the responsibility”. Riaz clarified that the prime minister has not ‘acknowledged’ that Akbar has meted out ‘unfair treatment’ to Tareen, but the group has simply shared their concerns and the prime minister has assured them of looking into them.

The PTI MNA claimed that the prime minister said, “You are all my allies. Even those who are opposed to me, I wish to tell them, no one will be treated unfairly and justice will be done.”

Riaz said the group thanked the premier for his assurances. “We have full confidence in our captain and our prime minister and InshaAllah we will secure justice,” he added. The PTI leader, responding to what timeframe the prime minister has provided for the matter to be resolved, said that no such time period was provided.