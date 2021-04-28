PML-N MNA arrested over remarks against state institutions

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Latif was arrested on Tuesday after his bail was denied by the court in a case registered against him on charges of inciting people against state institutions.

An additional district and sessions judge dismissed the pre-arrest bail of the accused, which was sought in the case related to alleged remarks against the state, its institutions and their integrity, spreading chaos and panic among people.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Wajid Minhas presided over the hearing. Allegedly Latif had left the courtroom before the verdict was announced, and he was later arrested near Saggian bridge in Lahore.

During the hearing, the MNA’s counsel implored the court that a specific portion of the petitioner’s interview was lifted for the FIR merely to create a wrong impression against him. He added that the case was purely politically motivated and his client was being victimised. No sedition case could be registered relying upon optical statements, he maintained.

On the other hand, the law officer strongly opposed the bail, arguing that the sections imposed were not bailable. According to the officer, the accused had committed an offence by speaking against the country and its institutions.

At this, the petitioner’s counsel explained that Latif was speaking about a conspiracy, which according to him, had been hatched against PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz. “So. how does this statement fall under sedition charges,” he asked. He further said, “Such policies give birth to traitors and [we] should avoid the same. Instead, our policies should be such that they create patriots. If drawing attention towards a loophole and mistake is a problem, then he [Latif] is ready for execution. The easiest thing to do, the counsel maintained, is to award the title of a traitor.”

The court, however, dismissed the bail plea of the accused, leading to his arrest.