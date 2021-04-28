IHC summons AG in Gillani’s petition against Senate Chairman election

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) summoned Attorney General to assist the court in hearing of Yousaf Raza Gillani’s intra court appeal against a single bench decision on the election of the Senate chairman. Gillani, a former prime minister of Pakistan, in his appeal seeks the court to abrogate the presiding officer’s decision of rejecting seven votes polled in favour of him in the Senate chairman’s election. Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokhar represented the federation in the high court case. The AAG asked the court to summon the Attorney General Khalid Javed in his personal capacity. “It is a constitutional issue and the single bench had earlier dismissed the petition,” the AAG said. The bench asked other parties of the case, which agreed to the suggestion. Senator Ali Zafar and Barrister Saif appeared in the court hearing on behalf of the Senate. The high court bench adjourned further hearing of the case till May 26. Gillani had moved the petition through his counsel Farooq H Naek seeking immediate suspension of the decision of the presiding officer.













