Sindh okays troops’ deployment for Covid SOPs’ implementation

The Sindh cabinet gave the nod on Tuesday to deploy the army in the province in aid of civil powers to ensure adherence to Covid-19 SOPs.

The decision was taken in view of the decisions of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) and the prevailing situation. Two days ago, on Sunday, Sindh wrote to the federal government, wherein it sought deployment of army personnel in the province. “The services of armed forces of Pakistan in aid of civil power are required under Article 245 of the Constitution of Pakistan,” read a letter penned by the home department to the federal interior ministry. “Exact nature of deployment of troops and equipment will be communicated in due course of time after carrying out requisite assessment in consultation with [the] quarters concerned,” the communique added. The letter further stated that, “It is, therefore, requested to kindly accord approval for deployment of Armed Forces in aid of Civil Power in the Province of Sindh.” The Pakistan Army was called out on April 23 in aid of civil administration to ensure implementation of precautionary measures against the rampaging novel coronavirus as the prime minister warned the government might impose lockdown in major cities if the spread of the deadly contagion is not contained.