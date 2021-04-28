KP govt releases Rs 1 billion for Pakistan’s first sports city plan

After the approval of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, the Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday released Pakistan’s first ever Sports City Plan over 380 kanals of land in Regi Model Town, initially costing over a Rs. 01 billion.

The project is estimated to cost around a billion rupees to build and Chief Minister KP directed to immediately commence work on the project, starting with the recruitment of international consultants.

Chief Minister Mahmood directed Directorate General Sports KP to expedite work on the PC-1 besides all the process should be followed as per requirement on merits from the start to completion of the said City.

It is worth mentioning here that the Sports City masterminded by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan to have the only in Pakistan will be set up over 380 kanals of land owned by the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) and will feature all modern facilities according to international needs.

The upgrading of the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium, which is being prepared as per the standards of the International Cricket Council (ICC), costing another Rs1.37 billion along with another ICC-PCB recommended cricketing venue in Hayatabad Sports Complex costing Rs. 993. Million.

The KP govt is also working on Prime Minister 1000 Playground Facilities worth 5.55 billion for the youth with the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and by June 30, 2021 150 Playground sports facilities would be completed.

According to DG Sports Asfandyar Khattak, Sports City would have nine (09) holes Mini Golf Course, A class hostel for 400 players, football ground with floodlight facilities, Inter-routes, multi-purposes boxing arena, martial arts indoor gymnasium.

Martial Arts Arena could hold games like Karate, Judo, Wushu, Taekwondo, Jujitsu, and Gymnastics. Sports City would have a facility of cycling wooden velodrome, which will be the only one in Pakistan, at an approximate cost of Rs100 million.

Sports City plan has been released and the PC-1 processing is underway to have it in the Annual Development Program of the next financial year, Asfandyar told APP Digital New Service.

CM was also informed that upgrade work of Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium has also been continued for the last one year. The Stadium being upgraded in line with the ICC standard at a cost of Rs. 1377.87 million.

He said, Secretary Sports Abid Majeed during his briefing on the progress that has been made on the project so far. He was informed that six consultancy firms had offered their services for the work on the sports city.

The final decision on the choice of consultant, however, will be made through public advertisement in a fair and transparent manner.

He said that the police station, modern hall for multi-games, swimming pool, green lawn, residential blocks, football stadium, parking, shopping and food area, administration block, general and sports museum, gymnasium, shooting range, cycling wooden velodrome are part of the Regi Sports City.

He said Sports City could hold international standard sports facilities and with the establishment of such City Peshawar would be in line of holding international competitions.