South Punjab secretariat is a historic step of the PTI govt: SACM

The founding of the South Punjab secretariat is a historic step by the incumbent government which has paved the way for composite development and prosperity of south Punjab.

This was stated by Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The SACM said south Punjab has been given its right by the government and it will be regarded as a historic move to facilitate the people. It is satisfying that the PTI government has honoured the commitment made with the people and south Punjab has a strong bond of affection with PM Imran Khan and CM Sardar Usman Buzdar, she added. Meanwhile, the politics of political tricksters have been defeated as they have deceived the people through hollow slogans in the past. Both the PML-N, as well as the PPP, made a dacoity on the rights of south Punjab, she stated. They not only misappropriated south Punjab funds but also cheated the common man with empty words. As a result, the people have defeated the cheaters with the power of their votes, concluded the SACM.