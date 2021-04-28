AJK people appealed to observe ‘Jumma-tul-Mubarak’ as day of repentance

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has appealed to the people to observe Jama-Tul-Mubarak as the day of repentance and bow before Allah, the Almighty, offering special prayers for forgiveness to get rid of corona pandemic.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, he said that in view of the fast deteriorating situation following the sharp spike of coronavirus in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir special prayers will be offered to save humanity from pandemic.

The Prime Minister also appealed to the Ulema and religious scholars to instruct the people during Jumma congregations to strictly follow the SOPs in the light of the directions given by the government in this regard.