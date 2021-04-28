Accord signed for Coastal Communities

An agreement has been signed on Tuesday to create awareness among the people of the coastal region regarding their due rights and the challenges they have been facing due to climate change.

The Memorandum of Understanding is signed between The Center of Coastal and Deltaic Studies University of Sindh and The National Organization of Working For Communities during a ceremony held at The Sindh University Thatta Campus.

The Signatories included Pro-Vice-Chancellor SU Thatta Campus Mr. Rafique Ahmed Memon, Dr. Mukhtiyar Mahar, Ms. Farhat Parveen, and a delegation of NOW.

Addressing the gathering Mr. Rafique said that it was a momentous initiative taken by the university to create awareness among the people, unaware of their rights granted to them by the constitution like other citizens of the country.

He further said that the Coastal region is the most vulnerable region of the country facing natural disasters, owing to which huge losses are incurred. “Under this agreement, we would let them know the worth of their source of livelihood, that is fishing and we would tell them the ways of earning more through fishing,” he explained.

Dr. Mukhtiyar Maher said that different strategies would be chalked out and stakeholders from across the province would be engaged in resolving the basic issues of the population of the coastal region.

He said that these people were the worst sufferers owing to natural disasters and Sea Intrusion that has been wreaking havoc in this part of the region. Ms. Farhat Parveen said that different events would be held to guide the people of the tail-end areas to improve their quality of life.