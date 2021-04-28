Sarwar, Qureshi discuss Covid-19 pandemic, overall political situation

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar met Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi here on Tuesday and discussed the matters of mutual interest, including the challenge of Covid-19 pandemic and overall political situation in the country.

The governor told the foreign minister that in order to protect the people from Covid-19 pandemic, all resources were being utilized to ensure the enforcement of Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and the decisions of National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) in Punjab.

Special measures were being taken by the provincial government to tackle the challenge of Covid-19 during the Eid holidays, he added.

Governor Sarwar congratulated the foreign minister for raising his voice against the growing trend of Islamophobia in the world during his recent visits abroad.

He also felicitated the Foreign Minister over the formal ground-breaking of the South Punjab Secretariat.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan by inaugurating the South Punjab Secretariat had fulfilled his promise made with people of that area.

“Being a member from South Punjab and representing the people of South Punjab, I wholeheartedly thank the Prime Minister,” he added.