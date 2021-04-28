NA deputy speaker lauds performance of CDA director

The deputy speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri has issued a letter of appreciation to a director of the Capital Development Authority for extraordinary performance as additional director Parliament Lodges and MNAs Hostel.

The incumbent Director Law CDA Kamaran Bakhat, who was previously posted as additional director Parliament Lodges and MNA’s hostel was acknowledged by deputy speaker in a letter.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bakhat had collected record revenue during his stay at Parliament Lodges and hostel. He had rendered extraordinary services during transitional phase when he not only issued NOC to hundreds of outgoing members to become eligible for next elections but also welcomed newly elected members and smoothly handed over the possession of family suits to them despite huge political pressures.

“In your role as additional director, you have demonstrated your ability to a value to merit and excellence with your dedication, creativity, and resourcefulness despite immense political pressure”, the letter reads.

The deputy speaker stated that “I have no hesitation to observe that you stand out as an employee who have never wavered in your commitment to excellence, which speak qua your strong work, ethic and personal integrity itself. Your commendable service with full zeal and gusto reflected in the parliament lodges and hostel premises i.e. discipline, hostel keeping and fee collection throughout your stay at Parliament Lodges.”