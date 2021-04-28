LCWU signs two MoUs

Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) inked two MOUs separately with EGB4 Technologies (US) and Imam Khumani International University Qazvin, Iran. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Bushra Mirza was the chief guest and signed the documents as head if the institution.

According to the first MoU, LCWU and EGB4 Technologies (US) will jointly work together to build digital skills of the students and faculty. The EGB4 trainers will provide STEAM Education Professional Development to LCWU faculty members by live, online synchronous trainings, and asynchronous self paced trainings. Hardware (robotics/electronics/hands-on activities) based courses, Virtual Robotics platform Coding, English language, Entrepreneurship will also be provided to LCWU faculty members by EGB4 Technologies.

The other MoU was inked with Imam Khumani International University (IKU) Qazvin, Iran. This international memorandum calls for collaboration in research, instruction, and faculty exchange between the LCWU and IKU. By this MoU, the two universities desire to develop academic cooperation in various fields, and agreed to initiate collaborative activities in academic areas of mutual interest such as exchange of faculty and researchers for purpose of teaching, conducting lectures and research, exchange of expertise, exchange of students, conducting collaborative research projects, jointly organizing symposia, seminars, and conferences as well as sharing of academic information and materials.

LCWU Vice-Chancellor while addressing the ceremony said the memorandum of understanding would lead to exchange of faculty and students and collaboration in joint projects. The linkage is a significant step taken by LCWU in promoting higher education through international linkages. She expressed her belief that academic collaboration can make an important contribution to enhancing higher education in countries like Pakistan if it is developed and delivered responsibly and effectively.