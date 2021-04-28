Over 400 arrested for SOPs violations in Mardan

Police on Tuesday arrested more Than 400 people and impounded around 480 vehicles as part of efforts to implement the SOPs meant to contain coronavirus in the district.

District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah along with subordinates visited various places to inspect the lockdown. The cops took actions against the violations of the coronavirus SOPs in various.

Also, the cops asked the locals through loudspeakers during the campaign that they must wear facemasks, avoid unnecessary movement and ensure social distancing at shops as well as other places in order to avoid arrests and fines.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Zahid asked the cops to ensure the implementation of the coronavirus SOPs in the nook and corner of Mardan district.

He also appealed to the masses to cooperate with the law-enforcement machinery and to strictly adopt the SOPs for their own lives and those of the others around them.