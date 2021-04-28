128 more coronavirus cases in Faisalabad

The meeting of the Coordination Committee for anti-Corona measures learned on Tuesday the army was helping the civil administration to enforce the coronavirus measures. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan.

RPO Raja Rifsat Mukhtar, Brigadier Kashif, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, CPO Wohail Chaudhry, Vice-Chancellor of the Faisalabad Medical University Prof Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhry, Additional Commissioner Coordination Imran Raza Abbasi, Director Health Services Dr Amanullah, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmad, and other officers were present via video link.

Brig Kashif said that the objectives were to serve and save the people. He said that we would with civil administration and would implement the corona SOPs in the markets and bazaars. The DC apprised about the details of the third wave of corona and its intensity. He said that in the last 24 hours, 128 patients were positive from the corona. He said the implementation of SOPs in markets, bazaars, and public places during the current situation of the Corona epidemic besides distribution of face masks and implementation of other anti-precautionary measures were ongoing. He said that the complete lockdown on Friday and Saturday is being implemented. He said that random sampling was also being started in commercial markets.

Moreover, DC said that 1315 Shopping Malls, Restaurants, marriage halls, and private schools have been sealed in the last 42 days for noncompliance with corona SoPs. He informed that 39927 senior citizens have been vaccinated from corona at 6 centers so far. Deputy Commissioners of other districts through video link informed the situation of coronavirus. The Divisional Commissioner said that precautionary measures against Coronavirus should be kept in view and effective measures should be taken to protect the citizens from Corona by using all available resources in this situation.

He said that oxygen should be available in hospitals. He said that complete lockdown on Friday and Saturday should be implemented strictly besides checking the SoPs at every Public place in Faisalabad. He asked the DC of other districts to closely watch the positivity ratio on a daily basis. He said that Pak Army would with administration and people realize the situation and implement thus no strict action would be needed.