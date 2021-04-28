Clothes on exhibition display gutted

Old vintage dresses on the exhibition and other valuables (worth Rs 10 million) were gutted during a massive fire that erupted there in the exhibition bazaar near Bhed Puli near Paris Road here on Tuesday.

The exhibition of old-fashioned clothes was on there when a sudden fire erupted there in this makeshift exhibition bazaar.

Police said that the erupted there due to short circuit of electricity.

Fire engulfed the dozens of make-shift shops and exhibitory stalls there.

As many as eight fire-fighting vehicles of Rescue 1122 participated in this fire extinguishing operation conducted there.

They controlled and extinguished the fire after three hours long skirmish.

A panic and harassment were created among the shopkeepers, exhibitors, and visitors thereafter this massive fire eruption there.

No injury or casualty was reported from there, said the rescuers of Rescue 1122 Sialkot.

Also, standing wheat crops of more than 50 acres of land were gutted due to fire in fields in two separate incidents that occurred in the Sialkot district here today.

In the village, Kala Khambraan-Sialkotthe wheat crops on 25 acres of the field of Muhammad Bashir were gutted.

In village Gondal, where crops onb25 acres of Pervaiz were burnt.

Police said that the major cause of this fire eruption was heat in the weather temperature.

Rescuers of Rescue 1122 extinguished this fire in fields and they saved standing wheat crops on hundreds of acres of fields from burning.