Islamabad’s hospitals stop scheduled surgeries to save oxygen

Previously scheduled routine surgeries at public hospitals in the federal capital have been suspended to ensure a continuous supply of oxygen for the coronavirus patients. Pakistan has more than 5,000 coronavirus patients in critical care. To cope with any untoward situation related to the supply of oxygen for Covid-19 patients, all previously scheduled surgeries have been halted at the CDA Hospital, National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine, Government Services Hospital, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, and Polyclinic.

The Islamabad administration said that scheduled surgeries would remain suspended until further notice.

One hundred and fifty-one patients are currently in PIMS’ coronavirus ward, 11 are being provided treatment at the hospital’s emergency department while seven patients have been put on ventilators. All ventilators at the Polyclinic have been occupied while 28 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital’s Covid-19 ward.

Meanwhile, 42 patients at the CDA Hospital’s coronavirus ward are undergoing treatment while 15 coronavirus patients are being treated at the Services Hospital.

Earlier, the Sindh government banned elective surgeries. The development comes a day after owing to the rising number of coronavirus cases in Sindh, and the possible shortage of oxygen in hospitals that might ensue if the situation persists, the provincial government issued directives to ban elective surgeries.

Taking to Twitter, Sindh Government Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab announced that the decision has been taken as a precaution. “The #SindhGovt has decided to impose a complete ban on elective surgeries in public as well as private hospitals,” he wrote. “It is clarified that surgeries in emergency cases will continue #SaveOxygen.”