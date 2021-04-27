Oscars 2021 red carpet — anatomical heart to red lips, celebs carry clutches in weird shapes

With celebrities finally back on the red carpet at Oscars 2021, the audience was bedazzled with stunning looks – from Regina King’s grand sequin gown to Zendaya’s pretty chiffon attire. But like in many red carpets, Oscars 2021 also had some weird fashion moments. We are especially talking about some offbeat bags that we got to witness at the event. Musical artist Celeste Waite, who dressed in a black-and-red outfit, was seen holding a diamond-studded clutch in the shape of a human heart, from Gucci’s Fall 2021 Aria collection runway. In fact, the clutch also featured arteries and valves. Actor Angela Bassett, on the other hand, caught attention with her shimmering lip-shaped red clutch in red by Judith Leiber. The clutch costs $4295 on the designer’s official website. If that was not enough, screenwriter Erica Rivinoja posed on the red carpet in a magenta gown, paired with a shrimp-shaped clutch by Edie Parker. The acrylic bag costs $1495, on nordstrom.com.













