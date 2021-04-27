RCCI to hold China-Hong Kong virtual forum on April 29

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI)will organize the “Virtual International Trade Forum “China-Hong Kong Chapter on April 29. Chamber President Nasir Mirza said that commercial and trade consular from Pakistan and abroad would participate in the event to apprise the business community about trade and export opportunities in China and Hong Kong markets. He said that Pakistan would have to find new markets to boost exports, adding “Exports have been badly affected due to the Corona pandemic, but we have to advertise our products and potential through virtual platforms”, he informed.













