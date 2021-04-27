Carrefour shares gifts with over 400 kids at SOS Children’s Villages

Carrefour Pakistan, owned and operated by UAE-based Majid Al Futtaim, has brought happiness to400 young orphans and underprivileged children of various SOS Children’s Villagesthrough a distribution initiative. A group of Carrefour colleaguesfrom Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad visited the children at the villages, where they sharedgifts, toys and clothes, and participated in fun-filled activities.

Carrefour is dedicated to operating in an inclusive, sustainable, and socially responsible manner while supporting underserved communities in the country through its various social support programmes. To honour this commitment and in the spirit of Ramadan, the gifts were delivered to children at these villages with the aim of making theirupcoming Eid extra special.

Jean Marc Dumont, Country Manager of Carrefour Pakistan at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, commented: “Weare committed to giving back to our communities and especially children in need. SupportingSOS Children’s Villages’ cause aligns with our mission of engaging directly with our community to provide support and bring joy to those who are less fortunate. In doing so, we believe that great moments can be created for everyone and together we can make adifference.” SOS Children’s Villages is the world’s largest not-for-profit organisation focused on supporting children without parental care by providing developmental assistance through quality higher education and job-training to children.