OICCI calls for effective IP regime to boost FDI, jobs

Overseas Investors’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry has always been on the front for protecting intellectual property rights which is critical for attracting and retaining foreign direct investment. Highlighting the importance of the World Intellectual Property Rights Day being celebrated on April 26 every year, OICCI President Irfan Siddiqui said close monitoring of IPR regime in Pakistan had always been a fundamental part of the OICCI agenda. Laws which gave a strong protection to Intellectual Property Rights played a key role in encouraging innovation and creativity in people and society, said OICCI statement here on Monday. He said this year the theme of the World Intellectual Property Rights Day is “IP & SMEs: Taking Your Ideas to Market” and it would help highlight the fact that a strong IPR was not only a requirement for multinationals but a key point for all commercial entities and consumers.













