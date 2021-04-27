Pakistan earns $1298m from export of IT services

Pakistan earned $1298.080 million by providing different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the eight months of financial year 2020-21.

This shows growth of 41.43 percent as compared to $917.840 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2019-20, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the computer services grew by 44.53 percent as it surged from $708.100 million last year to $1023.410 million during July-February (2020-21). Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed increase of 25.07 percent, from $272.922 million to $341.352 million while the export and import of computer software related services also rose by 17.69 percent, from $212.254 million to $249.803 million.

The exports of hardware consultancy services dropped by 78.82 percent from, $1.794 million to $0.380 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services also decline by 70.31 percent from $1.270 million to $0.377 million. In addition the exports of other computer services rose by 96.26 percent from $219.860 million to $431.498 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review also increased by 72.22 percent by going up from $ 1.440 million to $2.480 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services increased by 81.03 percent, from $0.780 million to $1.412 million whereas the exports of other information services also increased by 61.82 percent, from $0.660 million to $1.068 million.

The export of telecommunication services also witnessed an increase of 30.67 percent as these went up from $208.300 million to $272.190 million during the financial year under review, the data revealed.