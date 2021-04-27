Easypaisa to give your zakat to your preferred charity organization

Easypaisa, Pakistan’s most used payments App is at the forefront once again to empower customers with appropriate services to help those in need.

Amidst rising cases of Covid-19 during the third wave, donations through Easypaisa are safe and convenient for users, especially during the holy month of Ramadan when a spike is witnessed in the number of donations and charity given by people.

The Easypaisa platform has various charitable causes on-board which users can donate to, including the PM Relief Fund, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, Edhi Foundation, Saylani Trust, The Citizen’s Foundation, Red Crescent, Care Foundation, Al-Khidmat Foundation and other charities serving various segments across the country. Users can easily login to their Easypaisa Android App, select donations from the payments menu and donate to the charity of their choice.

Pakistanis are amongst the most philanthropic nations in the world and the volumes of donations surge during this month. Charity giving in Pakistan is estimated to be around 1 percent of the country’s GDP and in 2018-19, an estimated PKR 170 billion was given as charity.

This year as well, given the crisis caused by the ensuing pandemic, Easypaisa is once again enabling customers to switch to convenient payment options and continue carrying out all financial transactions while staying safe.