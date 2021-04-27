Pakistan condemns rights abuses in occupied Palestinian territories

Pakistan has condemned violent acts and alarming developments in the occupied Palestinian territories being carried out by the Israeli occupation forces. In a statement on Monday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that Islamabad views it with serious concern and urges the international community for prompt action to protect Palestinians.

He said these illegal acts include harassment of people coming for prayers, arrests of innocent Palestinians and other arbitrary restrictions in violation of fundamental human rights. He said that these illegal measures have seen an upsurge since the onset of the holy month of Ramazan.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan steadfastly supports the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination. “For [a] just and lasting peace, it is imperative to have a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions, with the pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State,” the statement concluded.

In November last year, Pakistan ruled out the possibility of recognising Israel. The statement came amid speculative media reports that Islamabad might be considering recognising Israel as Arab countries are gradually embracing the Jewish state.