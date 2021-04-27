Turkey thanks Pakistan for support after Biden terms 1915 events ‘genocide’

Turkey has thanked Pakistan for supporting its stance on the events of 1915 related to Armenia and for stressing that ‘one-sided approaches and political categorisation of historical events could undermine polarisation between nations’.

“Thank you brotherly Pakistan! Long live Turkey-Pakistan friendship,” the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted in response to a statement by Pakistan Foreign Office.

Pakistan had noted with appreciation Turkey’s constructive approach on the subject including its proposal for a Joint History Commission to ascertain the facts, allowing all to move forward.

US President Joe Biden called the events of 1915 a “genocide,” breaking American presidents’ long-held tradition of refraining from using the term.

Turkey’s position on the events of 1915 is that the deaths of the Armenian in eastern Anatolia had taken place when some sided with invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces. A subsequent relocation of the Armenian people resulted in numerous casualties. Turkey objects to the presentation of these incidents as “genocide,” describing them as a “tragedy in which both sides suffered casualties”.