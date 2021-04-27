183,000 drivers fined for not wearing masks in Lahore

Police have fined as many as 183,000 drivers for not wearing face masks in Lahore. According to details, 128,000 motorcyclists, 24,000 rickshaw drivers and more than 12,000 car drivers were found violating COVID-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Lahore and were served challans by the traffic wardens.

Some 1,484 public transport vehicles were impounded over violating the 50pc passengers ban, while 13 cases were also registered in this context. It is to be noted, Lahore CCPO Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has directed that government guidelines be implemented in view of the protection of citizens.

Pakistan Army’s troops patrolled Lahore roads along with police and district officials to ensure enforcement of COVID standard operating procedures (SOPs). The Covid awareness messages were displayed on the vehicles of the troops patrolling the city. “Join hands in the fight against coronavirus,” one of the awareness messages read.

Stay safe and keep the country protected from the deadly pandemic. The troops of the Pakistan Army were called in to ensure strict adherence to the Covid SOPs.