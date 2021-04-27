Governor Sindh reviews performance of federal departments

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said that government organisations are bound to serve people as the governance system is linked with better coordination between public and government organisations. He emphasized upon the federal government institutions to provide merit and transparency based services to the citizens and there should be a practical and effective mechanism in this regard.

He was presiding over a meeting, at the Governor’s House, to review performance of federal government departments with special reference to the response relating to complaints registered on Pakistan Citizens Portal (PCP). The Governor Sindh directed all departments to expedite work to resolve the complaints and the feedback of the concerned complainant should also be sought by calling the citizens. He further directed that immediate redressal of grievances and complaints should be satisfied with the timely departmental action. He said that regular meetings would be held to review the performance in resolving the grievances received so that all the departments should realise their responsibilities.

According to the report, the dashboards of officers of 77 federal departments, during the first three months of 2021, were reviewed. These federal departments, in the Sindh province, received more than 10386 public complaints, out of which 95% had been resolved, according to the report. It says that as many as 34% people expressed satisfaction on the way the issues were settled.