Pakistan Navy distributes ration in Coastal, Creeks area amid pandemic

As the nation is rigorously fighting against the corona virus surge in the country, Pakistan Navy reaches out to aggrieved families in coastal and creeks to distribute ration among the deserving families during the Holy month of Ramazan. Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Sahil Welfare Association distributed ration bags to over 1,100 deserving families of Sindh and Balochistan, said a Pakistan Navy news release. During the ration distribution campaign, in Balochistan, Pakistan Navy troops reached out to deserving families at Gwadar and Ormara.

In Sindh rural areas, Pakistan Navy teams provided ration bags carrying one month food items and edibles to underprivileged families at Bin Qasim (Gharo), Keti Bandar, Sujawal, Chuhar Jamali and Shah Bandar.