Oxygen supply crisis in Ghulam Muhammadabad hospital

The Government General Hospital of Ghulam Muhammadabad in Faisalabad, which was dedicated to treating the coronavirus infected patients in the first wave of coronavirus, could not be provided high flu oxygen under the central supply even after several months. As a result, coronavirus patients are now being transferred to the Allied Hospital for high-flu oxygen. However, at present, about 95% of the Allied Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital are full of high flow oxygen beds and in the next few days, there may be fears of an oxygen crisis in government hospitals in Faisalabad.

With the first wave of coronavirus, Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad was declared an anti-corona hospital, and patients infected with coronavirus from all over the district were shifted to the hospital. At that time, the hospital management requested the Punjab government and the district administration to provide a central supply of oxygen to the Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad like Allied Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital. But later, during June and July 2020, when the severity of corona decreased, the status of the anti-corona hospital of General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad was abolished and medical aid began in all wards as usual. Thus, the plan for the central supply of oxygen to the hospital was limited to paperwork.

Currently, the third wave of coronavirus is on the rise and a total of 561 beds have been provided for patients infected with coronavirus in government hospitals in Faisalabad. Of these, 305 beds are in Allied Hospital, 133 beds in District Headquarters (Hospital and 150 beds are General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad. Thus, all the beds of Allied Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital are being provided high flow oxygen to the patients under the central supply but there is no arrangement for supply of high flow oxygen to 150 beds of Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad. As a result, the number of patients dying in the general hospital is higher than in other hospitals, while patients are being transferred to Allied Hospital for high flow oxygen.

According to sources, at present, out of 561 beds in the three major government hospitals, there are more than 500 bedridden patients. However, due to the lack of high flow oxygen in General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad, the remaining 61 beds are likely to be filled soon. In this regard, the senior doctors clarified that to save the lives of patients infected with corona, high flow oxygen is required which is possible only with a central supply. In the absence of a central supply, the second option is an oxygen cylinder, but it can provide oxygen to patients, but patients who need high-flow oxygen will have no oxygen cylinders.

The district administration and Faisalabad University officials have put more wards on standby in view of the increasing number of corona patients in Allied Hospital and District Headquarters Hospitals, but even in these wards, high flow oxygen is not provided. As a result, there is a serious risk of oxygen deprivation for coronary heart disease patients in hospitals. In this regard, the district administration has appealed to the people that the second wave of Corona is very severe so the people should avoid leaving their homes unnecessarily and Corona SOPs should be implemented. So that precious lives of themselves and others can be saved.

35,000 citizens get anti-coronavirus shot

Faisalabad, 26 April 2021: As many as 35,724 senior citizens have been vaccinated corona vaccine in the district, in which 27,930 have been given first shot while 7,794 have been given the second dose and 6 vaccination centers are functional in a double shift in this regard. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visit to vaccination center Sports complex Samanabad. Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari and other officers were also there. The Deputy Commissioner visited the center in the night shift and examined the process of vaccinations to senior citizens and checked whether they are following Corona SOPs or not and also guided officers to increase convenience for aged men and women. He also communicated with senior citizens and asked about vaccines from duty doctors until he was satisfied. He also guided to make sure everyone follows Corona’s SOPs and maintains cleanliness in vaccination centers.