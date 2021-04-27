Surgical Oncology Services Start At Shaukat Khanum Hospital, Peshawar

Surgical oncology services have now commenced at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC), in Peshawar. The first surgical procedure, on a patient with colon cancer, took place on April 21, 2021 in one of the newly constructed operating rooms. This marks a major milestone in the development of Pakistan’s second Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital. Patients from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and adjoining areas were already being treated with chemotherapy and radiation treatment at the Peshawar hospital. With the inauguration of surgical services, our patients can now access all the major modalities of cancer treatment under one roof. Patients who previously had to undertake the long and physically as well as financially exhausting journey to Lahore in order to have complex cancer surgery will now be able to receive all their cancer treatment closer to home. Inaugurated in 2015, the SKMCH&RC, Peshawar was planned to open in phases and commencement of surgical oncology services is the final phase of development.













