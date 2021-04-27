Prototype bus for Green Line ready for inspection in China: Asad

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that prototype bus planned for Karachi’s Green Line bus rapid transit (BRT) has been built in China. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter on Monday from his official handle, Asad Umar said that once the inspection of the prototype is complete and approved, the 80 buses for the Green Line fleet will be built and transported to Pakistan. Umar said buses will have been in Karachi by the end of July or latest by the start of August . Earlier this month, Asad Umar had chaired a meeting on Karachi transport projects here in Islamabad. As per details, the federal minister chaired a meeting on the Karachi Green Line BRT, Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) projects to review the pace of work. The meeting briefed the minister that the feasibility study of the Karachi Circular Railway would be completed by the end of August 2021.













