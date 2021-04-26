Kangana acknowledges Pakistan’s sympathy on dismal COVID-19 situation in India

Actress and filmmaker Kangana Ranaut has said that it is heartening to see sympathy expressed by Pakistanis over the deteriorating situation of coronavirus in her country.

The situation in India paints a grave picture as the number of Covid-19 patients in the country has crossed 16.8 million while about 128,000 people have died.

The other day, Faisal Edhi, head of the Edhi Foundation, offered to send 50 ambulances and volunteers to India. Today, good wishes were extended to the Indian people from all over Pakistan, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

The hashtag #PakistanStandWithIndia is one of the top trends in Pakistan and users are praying for the speedy eradication of the virus from India, Pakistan and the rest of the world

The hashtag #PakistanStandWithIndia is one of the top trends in Pakistan and users are praying for the speedy eradication of the virus from India, Pakistan and the rest of the world.

Indian actress Kangana Ranaut also spoke up on the trend, tweeting that it was heartwarming to see the hashtag #PakistanstandswithIndia trend from Pakistan.

Kangana wrote that Indians acknowledge the empathy shown by Pakistani social media users in these testing times.