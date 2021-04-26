Adnan Siddiqui asks fans to pray for India during Ramadan

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has expressed distress at the coronavirus situation in India, which has spiralled out of control in the past few days, and asked his fans to remember their Indian neighbours in their prayers during Ramadan.

In a tweet on Monday, the leading actor wrote, “Pained to see the havoc covid is wreaking in India. In the Holy month of Ramadan, keeping India in our prayers. May Allah help our brothers and sisters in this trying period.”

The actor also used the popular hashtag #PakistanStandwithIndia’ in his tweet.