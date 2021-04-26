Mehwish truly concerned about COVID-19 situation in India

Pakistan superstar and recipient of Sitara-e-Imtiaz Mehwish Hayat is truly worried about Coronavirus situation in neighbouring India.

Taking to Twitter, Mehwish Hayat said: “I am truly disturbed by the way COVID is effecting India. We Pakistanis pray that our neighbours pull through – we’re here to offer whatever help is needed. I urge our own ppl to take heed & understand that this pandemic is not over. We have to follow SOP(s) #IndiaNeedsOxygen,”.

On April 24, Mehwish Hayat had raised voice for the students who were forced to take exams despite that there was looming threat of COVID-19. The actress had humbly requested Shafqat Mahmood to cancel the exams as many other countries did. But the actress’s request fell on deaf ears as the Cambridge exams are being held today across the country.