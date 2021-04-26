Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez reunite following split

Is it over for good between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez? The exes recently reunited over the weekend and it appears at least one of them wants to give their relationship another shot.

“Alex flew out to LA on Thursday night to see Jennifer,” a source close to JLo told E! News on Sunday. “He doesn’t want to give up on their relationship and is willing to do whatever he has to do. He spent two nights with her trying to work things out.”

The source continued, “He keeps trying to show her how serious he is and how much he loves her. But she still feels that their issues can’t be resolved and that they should move on. He headed back to Miami alone on Saturday morning. He doesn’t want to give up, but she is adamant about moving on.”

Page Six reported on Sunday that J.Lo and A-Rod had dinner together over the weekend at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, near one of the singer’s homes. The two dined at the same restaurant where they went on their first date back in 2017, the outlet said.

Neither J.Lo nor A-Rod have spoken publicly about their recent reunion. Their reps had no immediate comment when reached by E! News.

Multiple sources told E! News in March that the two had called off their nearly two-year engagement and split after four years together. The couple later issued a joint statement saying that “all the reports are inaccurate,” adding, “We are working through some things” and A-Rod flew to the Dominican Republic to reunite with J.Lo, who was shooting a movie there.

But on April 15, Lopez and Rodriguez announced they had called off their engagement, saying in another joint statement, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.”

A-Rod did not appear to take the breakup well, posting on his Instagram hours before the announcement a video showing several framed photos from their relationship, including a snap of their names drawn in a heart in the sand, set to the Coldplay song “Fix You.”

Another source told E! News at the time that J.Lo “has not been happy for a while now,” adding, “Once her trust is broken, there’s no turning around. She feels good about her decision because she knows A-Rod will still be in her life, just in a different capacity.”

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Lopez liked a post shared by Reuben Holmes, aka r.h. Sin, that featured his quote, “Don’t make her think you care when you have never given a f–k about her.”

Last week, Rodriguez included in a 13th birthday tribute to his daughter Ella a never-before-seen snapshot of the Hustlers star with the now-teen.

On Saturday, April 24, A-Rod shared photos of decor set up for a birthday party for his little girl, the youngest of his two daughters, with more framed family pics, as well as a photo of a private plane on a tarmac with the caption, “Home sweet home.” He also posted an inspirational quote of his own on his Instagram Story: “Today I’m choosing to accept the things I cannot change.”