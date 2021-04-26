Confusion about Cambridge exams

The government has so far done all it could to facilitate students, at least those that have the option of online learning, to face the worst of the pandemic with minimum disturbance to their education. It also rescheduled local exams when it could to relieve some of the pressure that has built around students. But, quite naturally, it finds its hands somewhat tied when it comes to tests, like the Cambridge exams, that are conducted by international institutions far beyond the reach or influence of the Pakistani government. Still, it ought to be a matter of considerable relief for a very large number of students that they now have the option to defer their Cambridge examination due in May/June to October/November; that too with the same fee paid earlier.

Most of the students still don’t seem very happy and have now appealed to the prime minister to do something about it. Their concerns are also quite understandable; even if they are asking for a bit too much since it is not in the hands of the Pakistani prime minister, or any country’s prime minister for that matter, to call off these exams. But students are at a greater disadvantage this time than ever before and their situation is different in different countries depending upon how successfully the systems were able to adjust to online learning and how many students could properly avail that opportunity. It also goes without saying, as many students have pointed out, that online learning is very different from physical classes and a lot is generally missed that could cost them in the final exam.

These are no doubt very genuine concerns which makes this one of those rare moments when both sides are mostly right about their positions. Yet what must be done simply must be done and the students are better advised to use whatever time they have to prepare for what will prove to be one of the most difficult tests of their educational careers. In such circumstances it can only be hoped that the procedures for awarding marks will also be relaxed a little in light of the extraordinary circumstances. Either way, education has emerged as one of the biggest casualties of this pandemic because everything, including jobs and growth, will come back but lost years of education will extract a toll for a long time to come. *