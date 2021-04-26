Accoutability without results is a travesty

Recently I was sitting with my friend Raja Munawar, Member Senate Punjab University. Although he is younger than me our association goes back decades. I feel so blessed to have friends who have my back, whether we are together or oceans apart. He is one of them. I have often pondered at the definition of Allah’s bounty by a Saint. Adequate meals; a roof over your head; a faithful companion; love from your kids; a reliable transport (horse in those days); good health and above all a handful of reliable friends on whom you can turn your back and know it is covered. I bow before Him for granting me all that.

We were discussing the recent upheaval in the country. Raja narrated an event about our beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), from a reliable source. Huzoor was walking on a busy Medina street. A Sahaba saw him and walked across to greet him. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) did not respond and kept walking. The bewildered Sahaba followed him to his destination and questioned Huzoor about the reason of not answering. The Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) reply is a marvelous lesson we totally ignore. “If I had stopped to greet you, I would have disrupted the flow of pedestrians thereby causing them inconvenience.” A great leader, but his so-called followers have abandoned his teachings. What a travesty.

Interrupting and disrupting has become our national trademark. It all emanates from ignorance (jahalat) which has been ignored in 74 years of our existence. Millions join this group each year due to our uncontrolled population explosion. How can it be confronted? By declaring an Educational Emergency; not just slogans but followed through by action. It requires resources but they have been looted by rulers and their elitist partners. Coffers are empty and we are up to our eyeballs in debt. Revenues are gobbled up by debt repayments.

It is now apparent that our justice system is completely toothless and incapable of delivering. Accountability is nothing more than a farce and media circus

Over the last 3 years, thanks to the media we all know who the culprits are. What have we done about it? 25 years ago, PTI unveiled its political agenda. Justice (Insaaf) for all, universal accountability irrespective of position or status, merit as the sole criteria and an Islamic welfare State. Bold pronouncements which took over twenty years to gain traction amongst the voters. People trusted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s honesty and commitment and broke the stranglehold of the two most corrupt leaderships Pakistan has ever seen.

That was 2018. Where do we stand now? Let us look at accountability. Proofs of billions, rather trillions have been exposed and discussed threadbare continuously in all forms of media. Irrefutable documentary proofs have been presented that lay the basis for open and shut cases. Yet in multiple cases hundreds of hearings have taken place without results. Only two convictions were handed out to Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

They were both bailed out on various pretexts without completing their sentences. Nawaz fooled everyone using his acting prowess and slithered away to the comfort of his corruption-tainted Avonfield apartments. The daughter is prowling all over the nation pretending to be a martyr and selling her narrative of political victimization, defying all authorities. She is wickedly ambitious, an accomplished liar showing a finger to anyone attempting to bring her to justice.

It is now apparent that our justice system is completely toothless and incapable of delivering. They have failed thus far to bring cases with solid evidence to a close. Accountability is turning into a farce and media circus. Last year we saw the tragic murder of George Floyd at the hands of a policeman. Within a year the trail was held, seen by audiences around the world and the culprit was convicted. What is the difference? The prosecution did their homework flawlessly and prevented high price defense lawyers from creating any reasonable doubt. The conclusive trial lasted for two weeks, heard on a day-to-day basis.

Why can’t this be done in Pakistan? Because the prosecution is weak, flawed and uninterested. The procedures are defective and inefficient. The Judges are over extended and unwilling to take the pains necessary to conclude these cases. Why can’t their rosters be cleared for two to three weeks to hold day-to-day hearings to achieve conclusive results. As the cases linger, the higher judiciary, in some cases, find creative ways to give relief to the accused so they are freed on bail to go out and claim victory.

Unless all the pillars of State join their heads to remove these impediments to dispense justice to all sides of the political spectrum, another two years will pass without results. The process and tall claims of accountability will be buried forever. It will be greatest fraud perpetuated on the nation.

Unfortunately lack of accountability is flourishing all around. If PTI were to do self accountability it would realize the levels of poor governance and lack of delivery to major segments in matters under Provincial control. In Punjab the Government lacks direction and most departments are dysfunctional. People are suffering from food inflation and administrative machinery has failed to control the unscrupulous profiteers.

The PM IK I know is definitely not a self-destructive personality. Why is he letting it happen to the most important component of his political base? The opposition is gleefully letting CM Buzdar rule so PTI implodes from within due to this incompetent regime. It is time for PM IK to realize the immensity of this snow balling disaster and do something about it.

The writer is the director of CERF, a non-profit, charitable organisation in Canada